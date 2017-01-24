GNW-News: Announcement by ARYZTA AG regarding current trading (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

24.01.17 07:15
Announcement by ARYZTA AG regarding current trading



ARYZTA AG / Announcement by ARYZTA AG regarding current trading .

Zurich/Switzerland, 24 January 2017


Announcement by ARYZTA AG regarding current trading



Announcement: https://hugin.info/142194/R/2072993/779146.pdf




Source: ARYZTA AG via GlobeNewswire


http://www.aryzta.ch/default-de.asp



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
37,00 € 42,367 € -5,367 € -12,67% 24.01./08:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0043238366 A0Q4FN 45,06 € 31,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		37,00 € -12,67%  08:08
München 42,285 € +0,30%  23.01.17
Düsseldorf 42,24 € 0,00%  23.01.17
Frankfurt 42,105 € 0,00%  23.01.17
Hamburg 42,29 € 0,00%  23.01.17
Stuttgart 42,231 € 0,00%  23.01.17
Berlin 42,31 € 0,00%  23.01.17
