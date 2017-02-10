GNW-News: Actelion concludes second line share repurchase program (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Actelion":

Actelion concludes second line share repurchase program

ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - 10 February 2017 - Actelion Ltd (SIX: ATLN) today announced that it has concluded the share repurchase program on a second trading line at the SIX Swiss Exchange on 10 February 2017. The company had already suspended share repurchase activities as per 30 November 2016.

Since initiation on 9 April 2015, Actelion repurchased 7,729,000 million registered shares representing 6.77% of the voting rights of the share capital at the time of the start of the share repurchase program. The average purchase price per share was CHF 136.52.

At the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2016, 6,367,000 million of all repurchased registered shares were cancelled. The cancellation of the remaining 1,362,000 million registered shares will be proposed at the upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders.

Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative drugs for diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Our portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from WHO Functional Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications. Although not available in all countries, Actelion has treatments approved by health authorities for a number of specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from systemic sclerosis, and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,500 dedicated professionals covering all key markets around the world including Europe, the US, Japan, China, Russia and Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters in Allschwil / Basel, Switzerland.

Actelion shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN) as part of the Swiss blue-chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index SMI(®)). All trademarks are legally protected by their respective owners.

Andrew Weiss Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gewerbestrasse 16, CH-4123 Allschwil +41 61 565 62 62 www.actelion.com

