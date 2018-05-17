GNW-News: ADVA to present at 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADVA Optical Network":
ADVA to present at 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference




17.05.18 14:00
dpa-AFX

ADVA to present at 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference




ADVA Optical Networking SE /


ADVA to present at 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference


. Verarbeitet und übermittelt durch Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.


Source: Globenewswire



Ulrich Dopfer to address delegates at Cowen and Company event on May 30



Munich, Germany. May 17, 2018. ADVA (FSE: ADV), a leading provider of open


networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, today


announced that it will present at Cowen and Company's 46th Annual Technology,


Media & Telecom Conference being held from May 30 until 31, at the Lotte New


York Palace Hotel in New York City.



ADVA's CFO, Ulrich Dopfer, will speak on Wednesday, May 30 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The


presentation will be webcast and available for replay here:


http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen47/adv.de.



For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ADVA, please


contact Liolios Group at +1 949 574 3860.



Further details about the event can be found here:


http://www.cowen.com/capabilities/conferences-events.




--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




About ADVA Optical Networking


ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help


our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered


networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware


and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business


opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers


to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and


for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and


sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us


at: www.advaoptical.com



Published by:


ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany


www.advaoptical.com



For press:


Gareth Spence


t +44 1904 699 358


public-relations(at)advaoptical.com



For investors:


Stephan Rettenberger


t +49 89 890 665 854


investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com



Matt Glover or Najim Mostamand, CFA


Liolios Group, Inc.


T: +1 949 574 3860


adv@liolios.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.


The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ADVA Optical Networking SE via GlobeNewswire



http://www.advaoptical.com






Artikelsuche
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
Weitere Börsenplätze
