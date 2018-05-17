GNW-News: ADVA to present at 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
17.05.18 14:00
dpa-AFX
ADVA to present at 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
ADVA Optical Networking SE /
ADVA to present at 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
. Verarbeitet und übermittelt durch Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
Source: Globenewswire
Ulrich Dopfer to address delegates at Cowen and Company event on May 30
Munich, Germany. May 17, 2018. ADVA (FSE: ADV), a leading provider of open
networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, today
announced that it will present at Cowen and Company's 46th Annual Technology,
Media & Telecom Conference being held from May 30 until 31, at the Lotte New
York Palace Hotel in New York City.
ADVA's CFO, Ulrich Dopfer, will speak on Wednesday, May 30 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The
presentation will be webcast and available for replay here:
http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen47/adv.de.
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ADVA, please
contact Liolios Group at +1 949 574 3860.
Further details about the event can be found here:
http://www.cowen.com/capabilities/conferences-events.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
About ADVA Optical Networking
ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help
our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered
networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware
and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business
opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers
to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and
for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and
sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us
at: www.advaoptical.com
Published by:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.advaoptical.com
For press:
Gareth Spence
t +44 1904 699 358
public-relations(at)advaoptical.com
For investors:
Stephan Rettenberger
t +49 89 890 665 854
investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com
Matt Glover or Najim Mostamand, CFA
Liolios Group, Inc.
T: +1 949 574 3860
adv@liolios.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ADVA Optical Networking SE via GlobeNewswire
http://www.advaoptical.com
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,02 €
|5,915 €
|0,105 €
|+1,78%
|17.05./16:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005103006
|510300
|10,46 €
|4,22 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,01 €
|+1,01%
|16:28
|Düsseldorf
|5,97 €
|+3,92%
|15:36
|Berlin
|5,89 €
|+2,52%
|08:00
|Xetra
|6,02 €
|+1,78%
|16:12
|Hamburg
|5,805 €
|+0,96%
|08:09
|Hannover
|5,805 €
|+0,96%
|08:10
|Frankfurt
|5,96 €
|+0,85%
|14:38
|München
|5,89 €
|+0,77%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|5,92 €
|+0,17%
|13:30
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,65 $
|-0,89%
|04.05.18
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|6868
|Adva ein Diamant am Investore.
|14.05.18
|1266
|ADVA - unterhaltsam und kon.
|07.05.18
|5
|Löschung
|31.07.17
|1197
|ADVA AG Optical Networking.
|30.05.16
|2
|Löschung
|29.02.16