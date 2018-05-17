GNW-News: ADVA to present at 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADVA Optical Network":

ADVA to present at 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Ulrich Dopfer to address delegates at Cowen and Company event on May 30

Munich, Germany. May 17, 2018. ADVA (FSE: ADV), a leading provider of open

networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, today

announced that it will present at Cowen and Company's 46th Annual Technology,

Media & Telecom Conference being held from May 30 until 31, at the Lotte New

York Palace Hotel in New York City.

ADVA's CFO, Ulrich Dopfer, will speak on Wednesday, May 30 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The

presentation will be webcast and available for replay here:

http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen47/adv.de.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ADVA, please

contact Liolios Group at +1 949 574 3860.

Further details about the event can be found here:

http://www.cowen.com/capabilities/conferences-events.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help

our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered

networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware

and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business

opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers

to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and

for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and

sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us

at: www.advaoptical.com

