GNW-News: ADVA Optical Networking's Data Security Technology Achieves German BSI Approval (english)

ADVA FSP 3000 With Embedded ConnectGuard(TM) Encryption Technology Receives VS- NfD and NATO Restricted Security Clearance

Munich, Germany. February 22, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking announced today that its FSP 3000 platform with ConnectGuard(TM) encryption technology has been approved for the transmission of classified data by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). The approval means that the ADVA FSP 3000 can be used to transport data with security classifications up to the level of "Verschlusssache nur für den Dienstgebrauch" (VS-NfD, "Classified: For Official Use Only") as well as EU and NATO "restricted". The ADVA FSP 3000 with ConnectGuard(TM) data protection encrypts data at the optical layer. It is the first platform that supports Fibre Channel encryption at line speeds of up to 100Gbit/s to achieve BSI-approved status. Now, government organizations can deploy the most robust security methods available in their transport infrastructure. Data that requires restricted clearance, including EU and NATO communication, can be encrypted at the lowest network layer on streams of 100Gbit/s capacity and beyond.

"Receiving the BSI's stamp of approval is a huge achievement. It shows the strength of our ConnectGuard(TM) technology and underlines the faith that many public institutions put in us to safeguard their confidential information," said Christoph Glingener, CTO, COO, ADVA Optical Networking. "From now on, German governmental organizations and companies will be able to leverage highly secure transport layer encryption, even when transmitting enormous volumes of data. With our ConnectGuard(TM) solution, they can rely on total network protection without the complexities that previously came with encrypting data in-flight. What's more, our technology is incredibly cost-effective, adds hardly any latency and supports native transport of all data center protocols. Government networks can now achieve maximum security combined with highest performance and lowest cost."

The ADVA ConnectGuard(TM) network encryption solution is the most comprehensive system available for the protection of data in-flight and the ultimate response to the evolving threat of cyberattacks. It is the first BSI-approved solution with this level of clearance to protect data at Layer 1, secure 100Gbit/s streams and encrypt Fibre Channel links. With its Advanced Encryption Standards (AES) algorithm, dynamic key exchange and strictly separated encryption domain manager, ADVA ConnectGuard(TM) is compliant with the most stringent regulatory requirements. Already successfully deployed in public sector networks on every continent, it will now be available to safeguard Germany's most critical national infrastructure, including energy and water supplies, healthcare systems and transportation.

"Our ConnectGuard(TM) solution has been deployed in over 250 networks worldwide, including many public sector transport systems. So it was no surprise that government agencies requested approval to use it to protect their classified information," commented Ulrich Schlegel, product line manager, ADVA Optical Networking. "Our ConnectGuard(TM) technology is already certified with major compute and storage vendors including IBM, Brocade and Dell/EMC. Now, Germany's governmental institutions can harness the most simple, affordable and comprehensive data protection available. The BSI's approval of ConnectGuard(TM) for VS-NfD data is a robust response to aggressive and increasing cyber threats. It will help to shore up the security of Germany's federal administration and infrastructure. Our optical layer encryption solution will play an important part in safeguarding the availability, integrity and the trustworthiness of the country's most vital networks and be the foundation of German's digital sovereignty for years to come."

Watch ADVA Optical Networking's latest data security video for more information on the BSI's approval: https://youtu.be/v4sD-JxGcPE.

About ADVA Optical Networking ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

