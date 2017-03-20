GNW-News: ADVA Optical Networking and Inphi Demonstrate 100G Direct Detect Solution for Open DCI Systems (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

OFC Demo Underscores the Flexibility and Cost Efficiency of Disaggregated Technology for Metro Applications

Los Angeles, California, USA. March 20, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking announced today a joint OFC demonstration with Inphi Corporation that reveals how ICPs and CNPs can use disaggregated direct detect technology to develop flexible and cost-efficient 100Gbit/s transport systems. Built on ADVA Optical Networking's newly expanded FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) and Inphi's ColorZ(TM) 100Gbit/s PAM4 platform solution in QSFP form factor, the demonstration shows ICPs and CNPs a truly open and best-of-breed alternative to more expensive and closed coherent options. By disaggregating each aspect of the terminal from the line system, ICPs and CNPs are able to evolve and optimize each network layer separately, enabling faster innovation cycles and achieving significant cost savings.

"What we're showing at OFC isn't a prototype or some forward-looking technology. Our Open Line System (OLS) with SmartAmp(TM) technology is a product that is shipping today; a product that is carrying live traffic over some of the busiest DCI networks in the world," said Steve Penticost, VP, global business development, ADVA Optical Networking. "Together with Inphi, we've built a solution that clearly demonstrates to ICPs and CNPs how simple it is to develop a disaggregated direct detect system that can drive 100Gbit/s over 80km at incredible cost points. The combination of our OLS with SmartAmp(TM) functionality and Inphi's ColorZ platform solution presents a compelling opportunity for ICPs and CNPs to re-evaluate their DCI strategies."

The joint demonstration with Inphi uses ADVA Optical Networking's recently announced direct detect OLS with SmartAmp(TM) technology to transport 3.6Tbit/s of bidirectional data across 80km of fiber. ADVA Optical Networking's OLS is a key component of its FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform and has already achieved considerable customer success with significant shipments. Inphi's recently launched ColorZ platform solution is the industry's first silicon photonics to deliver 100Gbit/s PAM4 capabilities while achieving the lowest power consumption possible. When combined with ADVA Optical Networking's OLS, the joint solution presents ICPs and CNPs with an incredibly cost-effective option for specific DCI applications.

"This year's OFC is a major event for our team. We're announcing the commercial availability for our ColorZ 100Gbit/s platform solution," commented Dr. Loi Nguyen, founder, senior vice president, Optical Interconnect, Inphi. "What we're demonstrating to ICPs and CNPs is how they can use our ColorZ technology in a disaggregated transport solution that delivers cost efficiency and innovation cycles in excess of anything seen today. Key to achieving this is ADVA Optical Networking's OLS and SmartAmp(TM) technology. This enables us to transport 100Gbit/s direct detect data streams at significantly lower cost points than any other competing solution."

The joint demonstration will be displayed at Inphi's booth (#3601) at OFC 2017 from March 21 until 23.

Watch this product video for further details on ADVA Optical Networking's newly extended FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform: http://adva.li/dciflexvideo.

About ADVA Optical Networking ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

About Inphi Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com.

