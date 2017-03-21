GNW-News: ADVA Optical Networking and Corning Showcase 100G Direct Detect Solution for Ultimate DCI Efficiency (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADVA Optical Network":

OFC Demo Offers ICPs and CNPs Cost-Optimized Connectivity with Industry-Leading Reach

Los Angeles, California, USA. March 21, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking and Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) today launched a joint demonstration at the Optical Fiber Communications Conference & Exhibition that showcases a 100Gbit/s direct detect solution built on pulse-amplitude modulation 4 (PAM4) technology. The solution has been specifically designed to help internet content providers (ICPs) and carrier-neutral providers (CNPs) roll out optimized data center interconnect (DCI) networks with the lowest cost per bit. Built upon the newly expanded ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) and Corning(®) SMF-28(®) ULL optical fiber, the demonstration reveals how direct detect signals can be transported over 100km while still meeting stringent optical signal-to-noise ratio (OSNR) requirements. By extending the reach of direct detect signals, ICPs and CNPs are able to use this technology to relieve any DCI bottlenecks and relocate data centers to more cost-effective locations.

"Our FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform has dramatically changed the DCI market and created whole new opportunities for ICPs and CNPs to develop the most open and efficient networks possible," said Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA Optical Networking. "Our new direct detect optical layer is built on PAM4 technology and is the next step in our DCI journey. It comes at a time when customers want cost-effective alternatives to coherent solutions. What we're displaying here with Corning is a clear flag to ICPs and CNPs that they can achieve 100Gbit/s direct detect transmission across 100km at the lowest cost per bit. What's more, this is achievable right now. Our direct detect technology is already selling to customers. What we have here is a benchmark for every other vendor in the industry to aspire to."

"Corning is pleased to be able to collaborate with ADVA Optical Networking and demonstrate how our ultra-low-loss fiber can deliver value and flexibility to data center owners," said Dr. Bernhard Deutsch, vice president, product line management, Optical Fiber and Cable, Corning Optical Communications. "Corning SMF-28 ULL fiber provides more than 3dB improvement in loss budget over 100km compared to a link constructed with generic single-mode fiber. This capability enables a practical DCI link with workable margin to be installed over longer distances, interconnecting data centers spread over a larger territory. SMF-28 ULL fiber has been extending reach in long-haul networks for 10 years, and we are delighted to demonstrate the advantages it can deliver in the rapidly evolving field of DCI."

The demonstration uses ADVA Optical Networking's recently announced direct detect optical layer, featuring its new SmartAmp(TM) and PAM4 technology. The key focus of this product is to offer ICPs and CNPs an open and cost-effective DCI solution that is more affordable than alternative coherent options. The combination of ITU-T G.652 compliant Corning SMF-28 ULL fiber with the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) is uniquely capable of extending the reach of PAM4 direct detect transmission beyond 100km. The ultra-low loss of Corning SMF-28 ULL fiber, typically <=0.16dB/km at 1550nm, is the lowest attenuation of any terrestrial optical fiber, helping to deliver enhanced OSNR across much greater distances than previously achievable. For ICPs and CNPs, ADVA Optical Networking's unique 100Gbit/s direct detection solution delivers error-free transmission at lower cost per bit than alternative coherent solutions.

The joint demonstration will be on display at ADVA Optical Networking's booth (#1709) and Corning's booth (#2711) at OFC 2017 from March 21 to 23.

Watch this product video for further details on ADVA Optical Networking's newly extended FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform: http://adva.li/dciflexvideo.

