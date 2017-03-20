GNW-News: ADVA Optical Networking Unveils Industry First With 600Gbit/s per Wavelength DCI Technology (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADVA Optical Network":

ADVA Optical Networking Unveils Industry First With 600Gbit/s per Wavelength DCI Technology

Expanded FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) Platform Delivers More Choice, More Scale and More Flexibility Than Any Competing Solution

Los Angeles, California, USA. March 20, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking today unveiled its next generation high-speed terminal for the FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM). Specifically developed for hyper-scale data center interconnect (DCI) applications, ADVA Optical Networking's TeraFlex(TM) terminal is capable of transporting 600Gbit/s of data over a single wavelength, delivering a total duplex capacity of 3.6Tbit/s in a single rack unit. This represents 50% more density than any competing technology. The unprecedented throughput and density of the expanded ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform is critical for ICPs and CNPs that need to rapidly scale their DCI networks to meet spiraling data demands.

"Our new terminal technology is truly groundbreaking, but today's launch is much more than this. What we're announcing here is the evolution of our FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform for the hyper-scale era," said Christoph Glingener, CTO, COO, ADVA Optical Networking. "Our TeraFlex(TM) technology is taking speed and efficiency to the next level. What our customers now have is the most choice, scale and flexibility available in the industry. No other solution can come close to this. Our FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) is the crystallization of our team's belief in open and disaggregated technology that puts the power back in the customers' hands; puts them back in control. There's no vendor lock-in here, no proprietary technology. It's open. It's transparent."

The launch of ADVA Optical Networking's TeraFlex(TM) terminal firmly positions the FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform as the industry's most comprehensive and scalable DCI product suite available. Engineered from day one to be a completely open and modular technology, the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform can be deployed to meet exacting DCI needs. It's available as a complete solution or as a disaggregated Open Line System (OLS). By decoupling the terminal functions from the line system, customers are able to evolve and optimize each network layer separately and to specific innovation cycles. With fully open APIs and management interfaces, the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform supports all known DCI architectures.

"There can be no question that our DCI technology offers a level of innovation that simply isn't seen elsewhere on the market," commented Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA Optical Networking. "Just look at our FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform and its choice of terminal options for evidence of this. We deliver industry-leading coherent optics, direct detect solutions and even support alien wavelengths. We're consistently the only vendor that is pushing the boundaries of what truly open DCI technology can be. Whether we're talking complete solutions, disaggregated approaches, or any other aspect of our FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform, our team is continually driving for more. The result is a DCI solution that delivers more choice, more scale and more flexibility than anything else out there."

Watch this product video for further details: http://adva.li/dciscalevideo.

About ADVA Optical Networking ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

