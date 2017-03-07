GNW-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Oscilloquartz Synchronizes Orange Egypt's National Network (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADVA Optical Network":

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Oscilloquartz Synchronizes Orange Egypt's National Network

Complete Timing Solution Enables Next-Generation LTE Services

Cairo, Egypt. March 7, 2017. Oscilloquartz, an ADVA Optical Networking company, today announced that Orange Egypt has deployed its OSA 5421 as part of a complete synchronization solution. The advanced Precision Time Protocol (PTP) grandmaster clocks will distribute and assure accurate timing throughout the nationwide network. The new end-to-end synchronization solution also meets stringent phase and frequency requirements necessary for Orange Egypt's widespread deployment of Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) capabilities. This will enable the country's leading mobile service provider to offer 4G services to its mobile customers as well as better quality SLAs to enterprise clients.

"We aim to provide our customers with the highest quality fixed and mobile digital services. That's why we've invested $484 million in preparation to launch 4G services. At Orange Egypt, we strive to optimize resources and prepare for a fully convergent network while introducing new technologies such as 4G. As backhaul traffic increases and demand grows for real-time applications like mobile gaming and video conferencing, extremely precise synchronization becomes vital to that task," said Hisham Siblini, chief officer, technology and information, Orange Egypt. "Oscilloquartz is a company we've worked with for several years so we knew we could rely on their team for all the support we needed. By investing in Oscilloquartz technology, we've made sure we have a unified timing solution built by synchronization specialists, ready to support 4G. And, with the new network's probing functionality, we can continually monitor and assure timing performance so that our customers can be sure of the highest possible availability."

In October, Orange Egypt became the first mobile operator in the country to acquire a license to operate 4G services. These are now being rolled out with support from the new synchronization network built on the OSA 5421. This advanced PTP grandmaster clock is a compact and cost-effective synchronization distribution and assurance device complete with Syncjack(TM) technology for continual monitoring. Not only does it deliver the accurate phase and frequency information required for Orange Egypt's 4G offerings but, with assisted partial timing support and a high-end quartz oscillator, it also provides extended holdover performance in case of GNSS outages. What's more, the OSA 5421 is optimized for deployment at the network edge, enabling efficient and accurate synchronization.

"Orange Egypt is a company that strives to deliver the very best. They understand that the only way to keep pace with customer demand is by harnessing the latest technology. Our end-to-end timing solution ensures optimum reliability as they roll out LTE-A services and other applications that require phenomenal precision in the delivery of frequency, phase and time-of-day information," commented Djamila Duc, director, business development, MEA, Oscilloquartz. "We have a long heritage of delivering incredibly accurate and robust timing solutions for mission-critical networks. For this deployment, we worked closely with Orange Egypt's team to ensure interoperability and a smooth transition. Now they can offer even more valuable SLAs and guarantee customers the highest availability."

Watch Oscilloquartz's new video on phase synchronization for more information: https://youtu.be/h8KYjJLO4Go.

About Oscilloquartz Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to- end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA Optical Networking company, we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's networks. For more information, please visit us at: www.oscilloquartz.com.

About ADVA Optical Networking ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com. Published By: ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany www.advaoptical.com

For Press: Gareth Spence t +44 1904 699 358 public-relations(at)advaoptical.com

For Investors: Stephan Rettenberger t +49 89 890 665 854 investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com

