GNW-News: 2017 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sika":

2017 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG

Sika AG / 2017 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG .



Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

April 11, 2017 is confirmed as date of the Annual General Meeting. All current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election.

All current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election at the Sika AG Annual General Meeting on April 11, 2017. The complete agenda containing the Board of Directors' proposals on all items will be sent to holders of registered shares and published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce as well as on the website of Sika AG on March 15, 2017.

The Annual General Meeting will take place at the Waldmannhalle in Baar. Start: 1.00 p.m., doors open: 12.00 p.m. (noon).

CONTACT Dominik Slappnig Corporate Communications and Investor Relations +41 58 436 68 21 slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 97 countries around the world and manufactures in over 190 factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.75 billion in 2016.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release: http://hugin.info/100359/R/2087749/787979.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Sika AG via GlobeNewswire

http://www.sika.com

MMMM