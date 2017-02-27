GNW: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADVA Optical Network":

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.



1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

+-----------------------------------------------------------------+ | X Notification of Major Holdings | | | | or | | | | Correction of a notification of Major Holdings published on | +-----------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1. Details of issuer (name, address) | | | |ADVA Optical Networking SE, Märzenquelle 1-3, 98617 Meiningen-Dreißigacker, | |Germany | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+--------------------------------------------------------+ | 2. Reason for notification (multiple reasons possible) | | | | X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights | | | | Acquisition/disposal of instruments | | | | Change of breakdown of voting rights | | | | Other reason: | +--------------------------------------------------------+

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Deutsche Asset Management Investment GmbH Frankfurt, Germany

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if| |different from 3. | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+---------------------------------------------------------------+ | 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 20.02.2017 | +---------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |6. Total positions | +------------------+--------------+-----------------+------------+-------------+



| | % of voting | % of voting | total of |total number | | | rights | rights through | both in % | of voting | | | attached to | instruments | (7.a. + | rights of | | |shares (total |(total of 7.b.1 +| 7.b.) | issuer | | | of 7.a.) | 7.b.2) | | |

|Resulting | 2.95% | 0.00% | 2.95% | 49498934 | |situation | | | | |

|Previous | | | | | |notification (if | 4.996% | 0.00% | 4.996% | | |applicable) | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+-----------------+------------+-------------++------------------+--------------+-----------------+------------+-------------++------------------+--------------+-----------------+------------+-------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |7. Notified details of the resulting situation | +------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG) | +------------+-----------------------------+-----------------------------+



| | absolute | in % |

|ISIN | direct | indirect | direct | indirect | | | | | | | | |(Sec. 21 WpHG)|(Sec. 22 WpHG)|(Sec. 21 WpHG)|(Sec. 22 WpHG)|

|DE0005103006| | 1461127 | % | 2.95% |

| | | | % | % |

| Total | 1461127 | 2.95% |

| +--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------++------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------++------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------++------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------++------------+-----------------------------+-----------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG (please use annex in| |case of more than 3 instruments) | +----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------+



|Type of | Expiration or | Exercise or |Voting rights | Voting | |instrument | maturity date | conversion | absolute |rights in % | | | | period | | |

| | | | | |

| | | | | % |

| | | | | % |

| Total | | |

+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------++----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------++----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------++----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------++----------------+--------------+------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG (please use annex in| |case of more than 3 instruments) | +-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+----------+



|Type of |Expiration or| Exercise or | Cash or | Voting | Voting | |instrument |maturity date| conversion | physical | rights |rights in | | | | period | settlement | absolute | % |

| | | | | | % |

| | | | | | % |

| | | | | | % |

| Total | | %|

+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+----------++-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+----------++-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+----------++-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+----------++-------------+-----------+----------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification | |obligation (please tick the applicable box): | | | |X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does | |itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an | |interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). | | | |Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling | |natural person or legal entity (please use annex in case of more than 4 | |undertakings; in this case please always provide only to BaFin also an | |organizational chart accompanying your notification): | | |



| | | | | | | % of voting rights |% of voting rights through | Total of both | |Name |(if at least held 3% | instruments |(if at least held 5% | | | or more) | (if at least held 5% or | or more) | | | | more) | |

| | % | % | % |

| | % | % | % |

| | % | % | % |

| | % | % | % |

+-----+----------------------+---------------------------+---------------------++-----+----------------------+---------------------------+---------------------++-----+----------------------+---------------------------+---------------------++-----+----------------------+---------------------------+---------------------++-----+----------------------+---------------------------+---------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | 9. In case of proxy voting according to § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG | | | | Date of general meeting: | | | | Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

ADVA Optical Networking SE Campus Martinsried, Fraunhoferstr. 9a Martinsried/Munich Germany

WKN: 510300;ISIN: DE0005103006; Listed: Freiverkehr in Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse zu Hamburg, Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin, Freiverkehr in Börse Düsseldorf, Freiverkehr in Bayerische Börse München, Freiverkehr in Niedersächsische Börse zu Hannover, Prime Standard in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Regulierter Markt in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;

http://www.advaoptical.com

