GM To Cut 1,100 Michigan Jobs




07.03.17 03:07
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co.

(GM) will cut production and eliminate 1,100 workers at a plant in Michigan as it shifts production of a sport utility vehicle model to another factory in Tennessee.


The Lansing Delta Township plant will cease output of GMC Acadia SUVs on May 12, Tom Wickham. The company said in the second quarter of last year that its factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee, would begin building the revamped Acadia and add about 800 new jobs.


GM said in December it would permanently cut about 3,300 employees at three car plants and temporarily lay off employees across five of its U.S. car factories.


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
37,91 $ 38,23 $ -0,32 $ -0,84% 07.03./01:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US37045V1008 A1C9CM 38,55 $ 27,34 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		35,837 € -0,67%  06.03.17
Frankfurt 35,808 € +0,51%  06.03.17
Hannover 35,81 € +0,43%  06.03.17
Hamburg 35,795 € +0,39%  06.03.17
Stuttgart 35,588 € 0,00%  06.03.17
NYSE 37,91 $ -0,84%  06.03.17
Berlin 35,70 € -1,24%  06.03.17
München 35,705 € -1,39%  06.03.17
  = Realtime
