GM To Add Or Retain 900 Jobs At Michigan Facilities




16.03.17 10:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors on Wednesday announced its plans for next year to add or retain around 900 jobs at Michigan facilities, citing increased demand for larger vehicles.

The move was said to be in advance of President Donald Trump's visit to the area.


The company, which recently announced plans to lay off 1,000 workers from its Lansing Delta Township plant in Michigan in May, said it will rehire around 680 of those people next year. At the plant, the company will retain about 500 of the jobs, while another 180 will move to Flint Assembly Plant for production of heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.


The company is likely to add about 220 new jobs at its Romulus Powertrain Plant for the production of the 10-speed transmission used in multiple vehicles.


GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement, "The job commitments announced today demonstrate the confidence we have in our products, our people and an overall positive outlook for the auto industry and the U.S. economy."


GM also said the new jobs are not directly connected to any of Trump's new policies.


Earlier this year, the company had announced plans to add or retain 7,000 U.S. jobs and invest $1 billion in U.S. facilities.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Aktuell
