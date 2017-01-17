Erweiterte Funktionen
GM Reportedly Plans To Invest At Least $1 Bln In U.S. Plants
17.01.17 03:17
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co.
(GM) plans to invest at least $1 billion across several U.S. plants, according to reports citing people familiar with the plan, a move aimed at underlining its commitment to U.S. manufacturing jobs in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's criticism of the auto maker's imports from Mexico.
GM's announcement could come as early as Tuesday. The company will cite a number of new jobs in excess of 1,000 stemming from the investment, the report said.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,34 $
|37,51 $
|-0,17 $
|-0,45%
|14.01./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US37045V1008
|A1C9CM
|38,16 $
|26,69 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|35,452 €
|+0,83%
|16.01.17
|Frankfurt
|35,459 €
|+0,96%
|16.01.17
|Hannover
|35,25 €
|+0,13%
|16.01.17
|Stuttgart
|35,38 €
|0,00%
|16.01.17
|NYSE
|37,34 $
|-0,45%
|13.01.17
|Hamburg
|34,94 €
|-0,75%
|16.01.17
|München
|34,885 €
|-0,75%
|16.01.17
|Berlin
|34,92 €
|-0,77%
|16.01.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
