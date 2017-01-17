Erweiterte Funktionen

GM Reportedly Plans To Invest At Least $1 Bln In U.S. Plants




17.01.17 03:17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co.

(GM) plans to invest at least $1 billion across several U.S. plants, according to reports citing people familiar with the plan, a move aimed at underlining its commitment to U.S. manufacturing jobs in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's criticism of the auto maker's imports from Mexico.


GM's announcement could come as early as Tuesday. The company will cite a number of new jobs in excess of 1,000 stemming from the investment, the report said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
