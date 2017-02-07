Erweiterte Funktionen

GM Posting Significant Loss Despite Better Than Expected Q4 Results




07.02.17 19:06
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant General Motors (GM) is posting a significant loss in afternoon trading on Tuesday, tumbling by 5.1 percent. Earlier in the session, shares of GM hit their lowest intraday level in a month.


The drop by GM comes even though the company reported fourth quarter earnings and revenues that came in above expectations.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
35,085 $ 36,83 $ -1,745 $ -4,74% 07.02./20:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US37045V1008 A1C9CM 38,38 $ 26,69 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,91 € -3,07%  20:36
Hannover 34,50 € +2,54%  08:09
Hamburg 34,50 € +2,43%  08:09
Stuttgart 33,004 € -2,62%  17:45
München 32,635 € -2,73%  19:04
Berlin 32,49 € -4,07%  19:07
Frankfurt 32,498 € -4,44%  19:05
NYSE 35,0816 $ -4,75%  20:41
