GM Posting Significant Loss Despite Better Than Expected Q4 Results
07.02.17 19:06
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant General Motors (GM) is posting a significant loss in afternoon trading on Tuesday, tumbling by 5.1 percent. Earlier in the session, shares of GM hit their lowest intraday level in a month.
The drop by GM comes even though the company reported fourth quarter earnings and revenues that came in above expectations.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,085 $
|36,83 $
|-1,745 $
|-4,74%
|07.02./20:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US37045V1008
|A1C9CM
|38,38 $
|26,69 $
