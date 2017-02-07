GM Posting Significant Loss Despite Better Than Expected Q4 Results

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "General Motors":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant General Motors (GM) is posting a significant loss in afternoon trading on Tuesday, tumbling by 5.1 percent. Earlier in the session, shares of GM hit their lowest intraday level in a month.





The drop by GM comes even though the company reported fourth quarter earnings and revenues that came in above expectations.

