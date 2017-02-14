Erweiterte Funktionen
GM Jumps On News Of Talks To Sell European Business
14.02.17 18:32
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of General Motors (GM) have moved notably higher during trading on Tuesday, with the auto giant currently jumping by 4.8 percent.
The advance by GM comes after French carmaker PSA Group said it is exploring numerous strategic initiatives, including a potential acquisition of GM's European business.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,15 $
|35,52 $
|1,63 $
|+4,59%
|14.02./19:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US37045V1008
|A1C9CM
|38,38 $
|27,34 $
