GM January U.S. Sales Down 3.8%; Affirms Positive Outlook

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) U.S. dealers delivered 195,909 cars, trucks and crossovers in January, down 3.8 percent year over year.



Retail sales totaled 155,010 units, down 4.9 percent.

Cadillac sales were up more than 1 percent. Deliveries of the Acadia were up 15 percent.

"Our go-to-market strategy in 2017 is the same as 2016. We are focused on strengthening our brands, growing retail sales and share, reducing daily rental deliveries and maintaining our operating discipline," said Kurt McNeil, U.S. vice president of Sales Operations.

GM is optimistic about the year ahead because the economy is strong and the company's four brands are dramatically expanding their product offerings in fast-growing crossover segments.

Industry sales are expected to remain at or near record levels, with higher GM retail sales and market share on a year-over-year basis.

GM's deliveries to daily rental companies are expected to decline as a percentage of total sales for the third year in a row.

GM will continue to match production with customer demand. Previously announced plans to reduce passenger car production at plants in Lordstown, Ohio and Lansing, Michigan were implemented at the end of January.

Ten all-new or recently redesigned crossovers are expected to drive GM's 2017 sales results, including two new compact models, which will compete in the industry's largest segment.

At Buick, crossovers are expected to account for as much as 75 percent of retail deliveries, up from 66 percent in 2016, driven by the Encore, Envision and Enclave.

GMC, which has the highest average transaction prices of any non-luxury brand, will launch the all-new 2018 Terrain in late summer. It will complement the redesigned Acadia, which went on sale in late summer 2016.

Cadillac will benefit from a full year of production of the new XT5 crossover, which is now the second best-selling vehicle in its segment.

