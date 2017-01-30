GM, Honda Invest $85 Million On Joint Venture

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Honda Motor":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Auto giants General Motors Co.



(GM) and Honda (HMC) Monday said it will invest a total of $85 million to form a manufacturing joint venture to mass produce advanced hydrogen fuel cell system.

Fuel Cell System Manufacturing, LLC will operate within GM's existing battery pack manufacturing facility site in Brownstown, Michigan, south of Detroit. Mass production of fuel cell systems is expected to begin around 2020 and create nearly 100 new jobs.

"Over the past three years, engineers from Honda and GM have been working as one team with each company providing know-how from its unique expertise to create a compact and low-cost next-gen fuel cell system," said Toshiaki Mikoshiba, chief operating officer of the North American Region for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and president of Honda North America, Inc. "This foundation of outstanding teamwork will now take us to the stage of joint mass production of a fuel cell system that will help each company create new value for our customers in fuel cell vehicles of the future."

