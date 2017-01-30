Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Honda Motor":
 Aktien      OS    


GM, Honda Invest $85 Million On Joint Venture




30.01.17 22:35
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Auto giants General Motors Co.

(GM) and Honda (HMC) Monday said it will invest a total of $85 million to form a manufacturing joint venture to mass produce advanced hydrogen fuel cell system.


Fuel Cell System Manufacturing, LLC will operate within GM's existing battery pack manufacturing facility site in Brownstown, Michigan, south of Detroit. Mass production of fuel cell systems is expected to begin around 2020 and create nearly 100 new jobs.


"Over the past three years, engineers from Honda and GM have been working as one team with each company providing know-how from its unique expertise to create a compact and low-cost next-gen fuel cell system," said Toshiaki Mikoshiba, chief operating officer of the North American Region for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and president of Honda North America, Inc. "This foundation of outstanding teamwork will now take us to the stage of joint mass production of a fuel cell system that will help each company create new value for our customers in fuel cell vehicles of the future."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,50 $ 30,22 $ -   $ 0,00% 23.11./22:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3854600008 853226 31,17 $ 24,20 $
Werte im Artikel
30,50 plus
+0,93%
36,33 minus
-1,84%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		28,50 € +2,11%  30.01.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 30,50 $ +0,93%  27.01.17
Düsseldorf 28,27 € +0,25%  30.01.17
Frankfurt 28,223 € +0,06%  30.01.17
Hamburg 28,23 € +0,02%  30.01.17
Stuttgart 28,23 € 0,00%  30.01.17
Berlin 28,23 € 0,00%  30.01.17
München 28,46 € -0,04%  30.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
15 HONDA MOTOR kurz vor Aus. 29.07.16
1 Druckluft statt Scheibenwischer 23.04.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...