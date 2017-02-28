GKN Plc FY16 Pre-tax Profit Up 19%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "GKN":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GKN plc (GKN.L) reported pretax profit of 292 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016, up 19 percent from 245 million pounds last year.





Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 242 million pounds from 197 million pounds in the prior year, while earnings per share from continuing operations was 14.0 pence compared to 11.7 pence in the previous year.

On a management basis, profit before tax increased 12 percent to 678 million pounds from 603 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share were 31.0 pence, up from 27.8 pence last year.

Sales for the year grew 22 percent to 8.82 billion pounds from 7.23 billion pounds last year. Organic sales were up 2 percent.

The Board of GKN plc has decided to recommend a final dividend of 5.9 pence per share, up from 5.8 pence per share last year. The total dividend for the year will be 8.85 pence per share, compared to the prior year's 8.70 pence per share.

Looking ahead, GKN said it expects 2017 to be another year of further growth, helped by the benefits of the actions taken in 2016.

