Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "General Electric":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


GE's Jeffrey Immelt Still Sees Substantial Opportunity To Grow Around World




27.02.17 16:29
dpa-AFX


FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co.

's (GE) Jeffrey Immelt still expects substantial opportunity to grow around the world by investing, operating and building relationships in the countries where the company do business.


"There is deep skepticism toward the ideas that powered economic expansion for a generation, with concepts like innovation, productivity and globalization being challenged and protectionism on the rise. We still see substantial opportunity to grow around the world by investing, operating and building relationships in the countries where we do business" GE's chief executive officer said in his annual shareholder letter.


"GE is a global company today and in the future," he said.


In Monday's letter, Immelt said current policy "favors imports, not exports," creating an uneven playing field that benefits companies outsourcing work overseas.


While Immelt is optimistic about 2017, a sluggish economy in recent years has led GE to invest heavily in internal operations to improve productivity. The company expects its new Predix operating system to generate $1 billion of orders this year, while overall digital software orders may top $5 billion, Immelt said.


GE aims to grow organic sales 3 percent to 5 percent in each of the next two years while expanding margins by 100 basis points annually, he said. GE is also "on track to hit strong double-digit EPS growth despite a volatile global economy."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,935 $ 30,19 $ -0,255 $ -0,84% 27.02./17:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3696041033 851144 33,00 $ 28,19 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		28,199 € -0,99%  17:42
Berlin 28,60 € +1,45%  08:18
Hamburg 28,505 € +1,28%  09:09
Düsseldorf 28,525 € +0,97%  08:24
Hannover 28,525 € +0,76%  08:07
München 28,525 € +0,76%  08:00
Frankfurt 28,291 € +0,06%  16:45
Stuttgart 28,335 € -0,23%  15:34
NYSE 29,935 $ -0,84%  17:27
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
814 General Electric (GE, General E. 10.01.17
169 DOW & NASDAQ Einzelwertet. 05.01.16
94 General Electric 2012 weiter a. 14.12.15
2 Löschung 28.10.12
11 Unterbewertet 16.10.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...