Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "General Electric":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


GE To Sell Its 43% Stake In Hyundai Card




01.02.17 09:08
dpa-AFX


FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE (GE) said that it has signed an agreement to sell its 43% stake in Hyundai Card Co.

or HCC to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners, GIC and AlpInvest to exit its entire 43% ownership in HCC.


Hyundai Card Co. is a joint venture between GE and Hyundai that issues credit cards in the South Korean market. Hyundai Commercial is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group. Affinity is a private equity investor focusing on pan-Asia region. GIC is a sovereign wealth fund established by the government of Singapore and AlpInvest is a leading global private equity investor.


The transaction represents aggregate GE ending net investment of about US$1.3 billion as of the end of the fourth quarter 2016. The transaction is expected to close around the end of February 2017.


As previously announced, GE is focusing on its high-value industrial businesses and is selling most GE Capital assets. GE will retain the financing businesses that relate directly to GE's industrials.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,624 € 27,529 € 0,095 € +0,35% 01.02./11:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3696041033 851144 31,17 € 23,91 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		27,624 € +0,35%  11:44
Frankfurt 27,629 € +1,18%  11:34
Berlin 27,62 € +0,80%  10:24
Stuttgart 27,622 € +0,79%  10:23
Hannover 27,58 € +0,07%  08:23
NYSE 29,70 $ 0,00%  31.01.17
Hamburg 27,64 € -0,68%  11:31
München 27,64 € -1,00%  11:30
Düsseldorf 27,555 € -1,20%  09:33
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
814 General Electric (GE, General E. 10.01.17
169 DOW & NASDAQ Einzelwertet. 05.01.16
94 General Electric 2012 weiter a. 14.12.15
2 Löschung 28.10.12
11 Unterbewertet 16.10.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...