GB Group - Strong organic growth in H122

01.12.21 07:30
Edison Investment Research

GB Group (GBG) reported a strong performance in H122, with organic constant currency revenue growth of 12.6% y-o-y and an adjusted operating margin of 25.5%. The Acuant acquisition completed on 29 November and the group’s immediate focus is on combining the two companies and pushing forward with growth plans. Our forecasts are substantially unchanged.

