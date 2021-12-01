Erweiterte Funktionen
GB Group - Strong organic growth in H122
01.12.21 07:30
Edison Investment Research
GB Group (GBG) reported a strong performance in H122, with organic constant currency revenue growth of 12.6% y-o-y and an adjusted operating margin of 25.5%. The Acuant acquisition completed on 29 November and the group’s immediate focus is on combining the two companies and pushing forward with growth plans. Our forecasts are substantially unchanged.
