G4S plc UK DK : Director/PDMR Shareholding




22.03.17 17:00
dpa-AFX


22 March 2017



G4S PLC



(the "Company")



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').



Vesting of shares under the 2014 Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")


On 20 March 2017, the following ordinary shares in the Company were acquired by one executive director and nine other PDMRs within the Company, following a vesting of shares awarded under the 2014 LTIP:



+------------------------------+------------------------+----------------------+ 

|Name of PDMR/Executive        |Role                    |Number of shares      |
|director                      |                        |vesting under 2014    |
|                              |                        |LTIP                  |
+------------------------------+------------------------+----------------------+ 
|Ashley Almanza                |Chief Executive Officer |735,852               |
+------------------------------+------------------------+----------------------+ 
|Jenni Myles                   |Group HRD               |31,687                |
|                              |                        |                      |
+------------------------------+------------------------+----------------------+ 
|SÃ¸ren Lundsberg-Nielsen       |Group General Counsel   |166,186
| +------------------------------+------------------------+----------------------+ 
|Debbie Walker                 |Group Corporate Affairs |124,229               |
|                              |Director                |                      |
+------------------------------+------------------------+----------------------+ 
|Graham Levinsohn              |Regional CEO - Europe   |163,706               |
+------------------------------+------------------------+----------------------+ 
|Mel Brooks                    |Regional President -    |136,420               |
|                              |Africa                  |                      |
+------------------------------+------------------------+----------------------+ 
|Martin Alvarez                |Regional President -    |123,647               |
|                              |Latin America           |                      |
+------------------------------+------------------------+----------------------+ 
|John Kenning                  |Regional CEO - North    |142,765               |
|                              |America                 |                      |
+------------------------------+------------------------+----------------------+ 
|Peter Neden                   |Regional President -    |37,205                |
|                              |UK&I                    |                      |
+------------------------------+------------------------+----------------------+ 
|Jon Corner                    |Regional President -    |20,709                |
|                              |Asia Pacific            |                      |
+------------------------------+------------------------+----------------------+


In each case (except for Jon Corner) sufficient numbers of such shares were sold to pay for tax and other contributions due in respect of the release of the shares.


After these sales, the PDMRs retained the following numbers of shares from the vesting:


+-----------------------------+------------------------+-----------------------+ 

|Name of PDMR/Executive       |Role                    |Number of shares from  |
|director                     |                        |2014 LTIP retained     |
|                             |                        |after sale for tax     |
|                             |                        |purposes               |
|                             |                        |                       |
+-----------------------------+------------------------+-----------------------+ 
|Ashley Almanza               |Chief Executive Officer |390,001                |
+-----------------------------+------------------------+-----------------------+ 
|Jenni Myles                  |Group HRD               |18,742                 |
|                             |                        |                       |
+-----------------------------+------------------------+-----------------------+ 
|SÃ¸ren Lundsberg-Nielsen      |Group General Counsel   |88,078
| +-----------------------------+------------------------+-----------------------+ 
|Debbie Walker                |Group Corporate Affairs |65,841                 |
|                             |Director                |                       |
+-----------------------------+------------------------+-----------------------+ 
|Graham Levinsohn             |Regional CEO - Europe   |104,117                |
+-----------------------------+------------------------+-----------------------+ 
|Mel Brooks                   |Regional President -    |72,302                 |
|                             |Africa                  |                       |
+-----------------------------+------------------------+-----------------------+ 
|Martin Alvarez               |Regional President -    |83,276                 |
|                             |Latin America           |                       |
+-----------------------------+------------------------+-----------------------+ 
|John Kenning                 |Regional CEO - North    |96,152                 |
|                             |America                 |                       |
+-----------------------------+------------------------+-----------------------+ 
|Peter Neden                  |Regional President -    |19,718                 |
|                             |UK&I                    |                       |
+-----------------------------+------------------------+-----------------------+



Release of deferred shares under 2013 bonus plan


On 20 March 2017, Jon Corner, a PDMR of the Company acquired 5,809 shares released under the 2013 deferred bonus plan.



The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further detail.




Vesting of shares under the 2014 Company's Long Term Incentive Plan


1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Ashley Almanza - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2014 LTIP




c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+---------+---------+ 

|Price(s) |Volume(s)|
+---------+---------+ 
|      Nil|735,852  |
+---------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Ashley Almanza - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP2014 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.




c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+--------+---------+ 

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
+--------+---------+ 
|£2.956  |345,851  |
+--------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price


n/a single transaction


GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jenni Myles - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2014 LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+--------+---------+ 

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
+--------+---------+ 
|Nil     |31,687   |
+--------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price


n/a single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue




1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jenni Myles - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62


b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP2014 to cover tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+--------+---------+ 

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
+--------+---------+ 
|£2.956  |12,945   |
+--------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price


n/a single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2014 LTIP




c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+--------+---------+ 

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
+--------+---------+ 
|Nil     |166,186  |
+--------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price


n/a single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue




1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP2014 to cover tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+--------+---------+ 

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
+--------+---------+ 
|£2.956  |78,108   |
+--------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price


n/a single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue




1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Debbie Walker - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director


b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2014 LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+--------+---------+ 

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
+--------+---------+ 
|Nil     |124,229  |
+--------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price


n/a single transaction


GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Debbie Walker - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP2014 to cover tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting



c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+--------+---------+ 

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
+--------+---------+ 
|£2.956  |58,388   |
+--------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price



n/a single transaction


GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue




1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Levinsohn - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Regional CEO - Europe b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2014 LTIP




c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+---------+---------+ 

|Price(s) |Volume(s)|
+---------+---------+ 
|      Nil|163,706  |
+---------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Levinsohn - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Regional CEO - Europe b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP2014 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.




c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+--------+---------+ 

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
+--------+---------+ 
|£2.956  |59,589   |
+--------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price


n/a single transaction


GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Mel Brooks - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Regional President - Africa b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2014 LTIP




c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+---------+---------+ 

|Price(s) |Volume(s)|
+---------+---------+ 
|      Nil|136,420  |
+---------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Mel Brooks - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Regional President - Africa b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP2014 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.




c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+--------+---------+ 

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
+--------+---------+ 
|£2.956  |64,118   |
+--------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price


n/a single transaction


GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Martin Alvarez - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Regional President - Latin America b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2014 LTIP




c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+---------+---------+ 

|Price(s) |Volume(s)|
+---------+---------+ 
|      Nil|123,647  |
+---------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Martin Alvarez - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Regional President - Latin America b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP2014 to satisfy tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.




c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+--------+---------+ 

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
+--------+---------+ 
|£2.956  |40,371   |
+--------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price


n/a single transaction


GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name John Kenning - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Regional CEO - North America b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2014 LTIP




c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+---------+---------+ 

|Price(s) |Volume(s)|
+---------+---------+ 
|      Nil|142,765  |
+---------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue




1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name John Kenning - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Regional CEO - North America b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP2014 to satisfy tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.




c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+--------+---------+ 

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
+--------+---------+ 
|£2.956  |46,613   |
+--------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price


n/a single transaction


GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue


1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Peter Neden - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Regional President - UK&I b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2014 LTIP




c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+---------+---------+ 

|Price(s) |Volume(s)|
+---------+---------+ 
|      Nil|37,205   |
+---------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue




1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Peter Neden - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Regional President - UK&I b) Initial notification/ amendment


Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument


Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP2014 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.




c) Price(s) and volume(s)


+--------+---------+ 

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
+--------+---------+ 
|£2.956  |17,487   |
+--------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information


Aggregated volume Price


n/a single transaction


GBP - Pound Sterling


e) Date of the transaction


20 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue


Jon Corner - Vesting of shares under the 2014 Company's LTIP and Release of deferred shares under 2013 bonus plan


1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jon Corner - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification


a) Position/status Regional President - Asia Pacific


b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each


GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction


1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2014 LTIP


2. Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2013 bonus plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------+ 

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
+--------+---------+ 
| 1. Nil |20,709   |
| 2. Nil |5,809    |
+--------+---------+


d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume 26,518


Price Nil GBP - Pound Sterling


Nil e) Date of the transaction 20 March 2017


f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue




Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:


Celine Barroche Company Secretary





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: G4S plc UK DK via GlobeNewswire



