G4S plc UK DK : Director/PDMR Shareholding

15 March 2017

G4S PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').





Awards of conditional shares under the 2017 Company's Long Term Incentive Plan

On 14 March 2017, the Company granted the following conditional allocations of its ordinary shares under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to two executive directors and eleven other PDMRs:

|Name of PDMR/Executive |Role |Number of conditional | |director | |shares granted under | | | |2017 LTIP |

|Ashley Almanza |Chief Executive Officer |795,862 | | | | |

|Tim Weller |Chief Financial Officer |436,144 | | | | |

|Jenni Myles |Group HRD |156,272 | | | | |

|SÃ¸ren Lundsberg-Nielsen |Group General Counsel |179,739

|Jesus Rosano |Group Commercial and |138,719 | | |Strategy Director | |

|Debbie Walker |Group Corporate Affairs |134,998 | | |Director | |

|Graham Levinsohn |Regional CEO - Europe |180,494 | | | | |

|Mel Brooks |Regional President - |156,272 | | |Africa | |

|Martin Alvarez |Regional President - |190,619 | | |Latin America | |

|John Kenning |Regional CEO - North |250,526 | | |America | |

|Peter Neden |Regional President - |170,223 | | |UKI | |

|Claude Allain |Regional President - |183,119 | | |Middle East & India | |

|Jon Corner |Regional President - |99,038 | | |Asia Pacific | |

Allocations vest after three years and are subject to performance and employment criteria. The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further detail.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Ashley Almanza - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2017. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |795,862 |

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim Weller - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Chief Finance Officer b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2017. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |436,144 |

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jenni Myles -PDMR 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2017. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |156,272 |

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2017. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |179,739 |

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jesus Rosano - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Group Commercial and Strategy Director b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2017. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |138,719 |

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Debbie Walker - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2017. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |134,998 |

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Levinsohn - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Regional CEO - Europe b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2017. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |180,494 |

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Mel Brooks - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Regional President - Africa b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2017. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |156,272 |

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction 14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Martin Alvarez - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Regional President - Latin America b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2017. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |190,619 |

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name John Kenning -PDMR 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Regional CEO - North America b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2017. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |250,526 |

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Peter Neden -PDMR 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Regional President - UK&I b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2017. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |170,223 |

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Claude Allain - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Regional President - Middle East & India b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2017. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |183,119 |

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jon Corner - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Regional President - Asia Pacific b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2017. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |99,038 |

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction 14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche Company Secretary

