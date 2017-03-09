Erweiterte Funktionen

G4S plc UK DK : Director/PDMR Shareholding




13.03.17 17:03
dpa-AFX


G4S plc ("the Company")


PDMR transaction - Initial Notification


The Company announces that on 9 March 2017, Jon Corner, Regional President - Asia Pacific, was granted a conditional award over ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company as set out below.


Further details are provided below in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Markets Abuse Regulation.


1


Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a)


Name


Jon Corner


2


Reason for Notification


a)


Position/status


Regional President - Asia Pacific


b)


Initial notification/Amendment


Initial Notification


3


Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a)


Name


G4S plc


b)


LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12


4


Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


a)


Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code


Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each


GB00B01FLG62


b)


Nature of the transaction


A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan deemed to be granted in March 2016. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over  a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.


c)


Price(s) and volume(s)


+--------+---------+ 

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
+--------+---------+ 
|Nil     |27,992   |
+--------+---------+


d)


Aggregated information


-     Aggregated volume


-     Price




Not applicable/single transaction


Nil


GBP - Pound Sterling


e)


Date of the transaction


9 March 2017


f)


Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue




Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:


Celine Barroche, Company Secretary




Date of Notification:


13 March 2017







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: G4S plc UK DK via GlobeNewswire



A0B7CYB01FLG6R113


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



