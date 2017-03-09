G4S plc UK DK : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "G4S":

G4S plc ("the Company")

PDMR transaction - Initial Notification

The Company announces that on 9 March 2017, Jon Corner, Regional President - Asia Pacific, was granted a conditional award over ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company as set out below.





Further details are provided below in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Markets Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jon Corner

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional President - Asia Pacific

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FLG62

b)

Nature of the transaction

A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan deemed to be granted in March 2016. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

+--------+---------+



|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |27,992 |

+--------+---------++--------+---------+

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable/single transaction

Nil

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the transaction

9 March 2017

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche, Company Secretary

Date of Notification:

13 March 2017

A0B7CYB01FLG6R113

