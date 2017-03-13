G4S plc UK DK : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "G4S":

G4S plc ("the Company")

PDMR transaction - Initial Notification

The Company announces that on 13 March 2017, Steven Mogford, a person discharging managerial responsibility within G4S plc purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company as set out below.





Further details are provided below in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Markets Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Steven Mogford

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR - Director of G4S plc

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FLG62

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 10,000 shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

+--------+---------+



|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|£3.0016 |10,000 |

+--------+---------++--------+---------+

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable/single transaction

£30,016

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the transaction

13 March 2017

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche, Company Secretary

Date of Notification:

14 March 2017

MMMM