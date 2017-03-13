Erweiterte Funktionen

G4S plc UK DK : Director/PDMR Shareholding




14.03.17 11:16
dpa-AFX


G4S plc ("the Company")


PDMR transaction - Initial Notification


The Company announces that on 13 March 2017, Steven Mogford, a person discharging managerial responsibility within G4S plc purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company as set out below.


Further details are provided below in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Markets Abuse Regulation.


1


Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a)


Name


Steven Mogford


2


Reason for Notification


a)


Position/status


PDMR - Director of G4S plc


b)


Initial notification/Amendment


Initial Notification


3


Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a)


Name


G4S plc


b)


LEI


549300L3KWKK8X35QR12


4


Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


a)


Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code


Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each


GB00B01FLG62


b)


Nature of the transaction


Purchase of 10,000 shares


c)


Price(s) and volume(s)


+--------+---------+ 

|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
+--------+---------+ 
|£3.0016 |10,000   |
+--------+---------+


d)


Aggregated information


-     Aggregated volume


-     Price




Not applicable/single transaction


 £30,016


GBP - Pound Sterling


e)


Date of the transaction


13 March 2017


f)


Place of the transaction


London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)




Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:


Celine Barroche, Company Secretary


Date of Notification:


14 March 2017







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: G4S plc UK DK via GlobeNewswire



A0B7CYB01FLG6R23


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Bitte warten...