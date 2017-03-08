Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "G4S":
 Aktien    


G4S FY16 Profit Soars, Revenues Rise; Maintains Dividend




08.03.17 08:41
dpa-AFX


CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - Integrated security group G4S plc (GFSZY.

PK, GFS.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax surged to 296 million pounds from last year's 78 million pounds. Attributable profit was 198 million pounds, higher than 8 million pounds a year ago.


Earnings per share were 12.8 pence, compared to 0.5 pence last year.


Revenue for the year climbed 10.6 percent to 7.59 billion pounds from 6.86 billion pounds last year. At constant rates, revenues grew 6.3 percent.


Further, the company announced final dividend of 5.82p per share, resulting in full-year dividend of 9.41p, both same as last year.


Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company said it believes that the long-term demand for core services remains positive and that the Group's transformation strategy will produce further performance improvements and underpin aim of delivering sustainable, profitable growth.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,027 € 3,039 € -0,012 € -0,39% 08.03./09:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B01FLG62 A0B7CY 3,15 € 1,83 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 3,336 € +8,00%  09:15
Frankfurt 3,166 € +3,84%  09:03
Düsseldorf 3,04 € 0,00%  07.03.17
Stuttgart 3,027 € -0,39%  08:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,17 $ -1,86%  07.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...