Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust - Stepping forward

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (FEET) has evolved from an emerging markets (EM) consumer-driven growth story since launch in 2014. Its strategy remains to own high-quality companies, but a number of changes in emphasis have been made. The managers have made the portfolio more focused by number of holdings (38 at end-September 2021) and the weighting in technology and healthcare has increased. The team stresses that the fund suits investors with a long-term time horizon, as the underlying strong portfolio fundamentals lead to it owning businesses with superior operating performance, regardless of short-term market momentum. A combination of the recent robust performance of FEET’s holdings and a lengthy correction in China’s equity market (where FEET at c 15% is underweight the benchmark at c 19pp) has resulted in a strengthening of the fund’s absolute and relative performance.