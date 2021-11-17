Erweiterte Funktionen


Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust - Stepping forward




17.11.21 15:08
Edison Investment Research

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (FEET) has evolved from an emerging markets (EM) consumer-driven growth story since launch in 2014. Its strategy remains to own high-quality companies, but a number of changes in emphasis have been made. The managers have made the portfolio more focused by number of holdings (38 at end-September 2021) and the weighting in technology and healthcare has increased. The team stresses that the fund suits investors with a long-term time horizon, as the underlying strong portfolio fundamentals lead to it owning businesses with superior operating performance, regardless of short-term market momentum. A combination of the recent robust performance of FEET’s holdings and a lengthy correction in China’s equity market (where FEET at c 15% is underweight the benchmark at c 19pp) has resulted in a strengthening of the fund’s absolute and relative performance.

Aktuell
Jetzt vom Uranboom profitieren: Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock 2022 mit neuem Jahreshoch - Massives Kaufsignal. Aktiensplit und Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:37 , Aktiennews
Kimball Electronics Aktie: Käufer sollten sich [...]
18:37 , Aktiennews
Intra-Cellular Therapies Aktie: So kann es gern [...]
18:37 , Aktiennews
TFS Aktie: Müssen Sie sich jetzt Sorgen mac [...]
18:37 , Aktiennews
K&S Aktie: Was die aktuellen Entwicklungen [...]
18:37 , Aktiennews
Rwe Aktie: So wird sich erstmal nicht viel tu [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...