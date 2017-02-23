Erweiterte Funktionen

Fuchs Petrolub Names Susanne Fuchs Deputy Chairman, Succeeding Manfred Fuchs




23.02.17 09:39
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub AG (FUPEF.PK), a lubricant producer, Thursday announced that Manfred Fuchs, aged 78, would step down after 13 years as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the end of the FUCHS Annual General Meeting on May 5.


The Supervisory Board's nomination for his successor is Susanne Fuchs, aged 52, who will introduce herself to shareholders at this year's Annual General Meeting.

Susanne Fuchs belongs to the third generation of the entrepreneurial family.


Manfred Fuchs took responsibility for the lubricants company founded in 1931 early on. He succeeded his father and company founder Rudolf Fuchs in 1963, at the age of 24.


At the end of 2003, Manfred Fuchs retired as Chairman of the Executive Board and joined the Supervisory Board of FUCHS PETROLUB as Deputy Chairman. He was succeeded in 2004 by his son Stefan Fuchs, who has been Chairman of the Executive Board ever since.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



