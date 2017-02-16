Erweiterte Funktionen

Fuchs Petrolub FY16 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Sees Higher Results In FY17




16.02.17 07:29
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub AG (FUPEF.PK), a lubricant producer, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 earnings after tax increased 10.1 percent to 260 million euros from 236 million euros last year.


Earnings per ordinary share were 1.86 euros, higher than 1.69 euros a year ago. Earnings per preference share rose to 1.87 euros from 1.70 euros last year.


Group sales revenues increased 9% to 2.27 billion euros from last year's 2.08 billion euros. Acquisitions contributed 9% to the growth in sales revenues. The Group's organic growth amounted to 3%.


Sales revenues increased substantially in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Africa. The North and South America region's sales revenues were 1% down on the previous year.


Further, the company said that pending a resolution by the Supervisory Board on March 20, 2017, the Executive Board intends to propose a dividend of 0.89 euro per preference share and 0.88 euro per ordinary share for the financial year 2016 to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on May 5. This equates to a 9% increase.


Looking ahead, for the financial year 2017, FUCHS expects further increases in sales revenues and earnings.


The company will publish the final figures for the financial year 2016 on March 21.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


