Fuchs Group Sees 9% Rise In FY16 Revenues




13.01.17 15:41
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Group said Friday that it expects for the financial year 2016 an increase of sales revenues of about 9% and a growth of earnings before interest and tax or EBIT of about 8%.


The fourth quarter 2016 figures for Europe and Asia were significantly above the group's own expectations.


Thus, the outlook reaffirmed in early November 2016 which stated, in comparison with the previous financial year, an increase of sales revenues between 7% and 8% as well as an EBIT growth in the range of 4% to 6% will be exceeded.


The company noted that the preliminary figures for the financial year 2016 will be published on February 16, 2017. The full year results for the financial year 2016 will be released on March 21, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Aktuell
