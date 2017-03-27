Erweiterte Funktionen


Frozen Taquitos Recall Announced




27.03.17 20:15
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ajinomoto Windsor Inc.

has announced a voluntary recall of about 35,168 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat beef taquito products due to a possible contamination pieces of rubber and plastic.


The frozen ready-to-eat beef taquito items were produced on December 30, 2016. The products subject to recall bear establishment number "Est. M-5590" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.


The problem was discovered when Ajinomoto Windsor received two consumer complaints of foreign material in its ready-to-eat beef products on March 14, 2017 and March 21, 2017. The foreign materials were pieces of rubber with white plastic that originated from the establishments processing equipment.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:09 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Inches Lower
20:33 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Tatsach [...]
20:27 , dpa-AFX
Gold Sparkles On Risk Aversion
20:27 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Paring Early Losses After Healthcare R [...]
20:15 , dpa-AFX
Frozen Taquitos Recall Announced
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...