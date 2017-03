Frontier Posting Steep Loss After Downgrade By Goldman Sachs

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Frontier Communications (FTR) have moved sharply lower during trading on Wednesday, with the telecom services provider tumbling by 11.4 percent. Frontier hit a record intraday low earlier in the session.





The steep drop by Frontier comes after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Sell from Neutral.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM