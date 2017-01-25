Fresnillo Q4 Silver, Gold Production Rise; Sees Weak Gold Production In FY17

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter silver production, including Silverstream, increased 9.5% from last year to 13.31 million ounces.



The results reflected the start-up of San Julián (phase I) and, to a lesser extent, a higher ore grade at Ciénega. This more than compensated for the expected lower silver ore grade at Saucito and the lower ore processed at Fresnillo.

Quarterly gold production increased 24.2% to 268,104 ounces mainly due to reduced gold inventories at Herradura and the San Julián start up. Quarterly by-product lead production increased 2.6% and Zinc production climbed 16.2 percent.

Annual silver production of 50.3 moz grew 7.1% and gold production climbed 22.8 percent to 935.5 thousand ounces.

Octavio Alvídrez, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Looking ahead, our 2017 gold production is anticipated to be between 870-890 koz as we expect to reach a steady level of inventories after last year's inventory reductions at Herradura; whilst silver production is expected to be within the range of 58-61 moz, on track to reach 65moz by 2018."

