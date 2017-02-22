Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fresenius":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Fresenius SE Q4 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Sees Higher Results In 2017, 2020




22.02.17 07:40
dpa-AFX


BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - German healthcare company Fresenius SE (FSNUF.

PK, FSNPF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter group net income increased 6 percent to 439 million euros from 414 million euros last year. Earnings per share grew 7 percent to 0.81 euro from 0.75 euro last year.


EBIT was 1.24 billion euros, 11 percent higher than last year.


Sales for the quarter increased 7 percent to 7.74 billion euros from 7.26 billion euros last year. In constant currency, sales increased 6 percent.


Further, Fresenius said its Board has proposed a 13 percent increase in dividend to 0.62 euro per share.


Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company projects net income growth of 17 percent to 20 percent, and sales growth of 15 percent to 17 percent, both in constant currency.


For fiscal 2020, the company projects group net income between 2.4 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros, and group sales between 43 billion euros and 47 billion euros.


At the mid point of the target, the outlook for net income and sales corresponds to a compounded annual growth rate of 13.1 percent and 11.2 percent, respectively.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
76,80 € 76,10 € 0,70 € +0,92% 22.02./08:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005785604 578560 76,80 € 56,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		76,80 € +0,92%  08:43
Hamburg 76,23 € +1,33%  08:09
Düsseldorf 76,30 € +1,30%  08:09
Hannover 76,23 € +0,94%  08:10
Frankfurt 76,426 € +0,93%  08:24
Berlin 76,37 € +0,79%  08:10
Stuttgart 76,275 € +0,53%  08:30
München 76,20 € +0,29%  08:03
Xetra 75,79 € 0,00%  21.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
316 Fresenius heißt Europa Willkom. 07:58
25 Fresenius shorten 06.02.17
2 Neue Bestmarken,Dividende um . 08.10.14
1 Fresenius in neuem Gewand 07.02.11
2 Fresenius Umwandlung Vz in S. 28.01.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...