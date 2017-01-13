Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fresenius Medical Care":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Fresenius Medical Care Says Pleased With US Court's Temporary Restraining Order




13.01.17 18:28
dpa-AFX


BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care North America, a division of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

(FMS) on late Thursday issued a statement in response to the U.S. District Court's ruling granting a temporary restraining order regarding charitable contributions for premium assistance.


"We are pleased that the court has issued a temporary restraining order preventing this improperly issued regulation from going into effect. Today's ruling will help ensure that Americans with kidney failure have the same right as every other American to receive charitable assistance to pay their health insurance premiums," the company said in its statement.


In the statement, the company noted that United States District Judge Amos Mazzant of the Eastern District of Texas has granted a temporary restraining order or TRO requested by Dialysis Patients Citizens, a patient advocacy organization, Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, and US Renal, with the support of the American Kidney Fund.


The TRO request, and the underlying complaint, sought relief from the Obama administration's Interim Final Rule or IFR that would constrain charitable contributions to the American Kidney Fund and similar charitable organizations benefiting dialysis patients.


The company said the TRO will remain effective until the earlier of January 26, 2017 or the date the court is able to conclude further proceedings and rule on the plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction. Judge Mazzant has scheduled a hearing on the motion for preliminary injunction in Sherman on January 18, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
76,298 € 75,90 € 0,398 € +0,52% 13.01./19:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005785802 578580 85,69 € 67,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		76,298 € +0,52%  19:10
Xetra 76,32 € +1,21%  17:35
Hamburg 76,13 € +0,94%  10:59
Düsseldorf 75,99 € +0,77%  13:59
Berlin 76,22 € +0,41%  18:45
Frankfurt 76,30 € +0,39%  19:07
Stuttgart 76,152 € +0,34%  19:00
München 76,02 € +0,29%  08:00
Hannover 75,87 € -0,22%  11:16
Nasdaq OTC Other 80,40 $ -4,74%  11.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
11 Fresenius shorten 09.01.17
910 Was ist eigentlich mit Freseniu. 09.01.17
173 Risiken + Chancen der 30 DAX. 03.04.15
1 Fresenius Langfr. Trend Intakt 06.11.12
1 FMC generiert Kaufsignal 06.11.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...