Fresenius Medical Care Says Pleased With US Court's Temporary Restraining Order

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fresenius Medical Care":

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care North America, a division of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.



(FMS) on late Thursday issued a statement in response to the U.S. District Court's ruling granting a temporary restraining order regarding charitable contributions for premium assistance.

"We are pleased that the court has issued a temporary restraining order preventing this improperly issued regulation from going into effect. Today's ruling will help ensure that Americans with kidney failure have the same right as every other American to receive charitable assistance to pay their health insurance premiums," the company said in its statement.

In the statement, the company noted that United States District Judge Amos Mazzant of the Eastern District of Texas has granted a temporary restraining order or TRO requested by Dialysis Patients Citizens, a patient advocacy organization, Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, and US Renal, with the support of the American Kidney Foundation.

The TRO request, and the underlying complaint, sought relief from the Obama administration's Interim Final Rule or IFR that would constrain charitable contributions to the American Kidney Foundation and similar charitable organizations benefiting dialysis patients.

The company said the TRO will remain effective until the earlier of January 26, 2017 or the date the court is able to conclude further proceedings and rule on the plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction. Judge Mazzant has scheduled a hearing on the motion for preliminary injunction in Sherman on January 18, 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM