Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fresenius Medical Care":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Fresenius Medical Care FY16 Profit Up 21%; Sees Higher Profit, Revenue In FY17




22.02.17 07:38
dpa-AFX


BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

KGAA (FMS) said its fiscal 2016 net income attributable to shareholders of the company rose 21 percent to $1.24 billion from $1.03 billion in the prior year. Basic earnings per share rose to $4.07 from $3.38 last year.


Excluding special items, net income for the year rose 16 percent from last year to $1.23 billion.


Operating income or EBIT for the year grew 13 percent to $2.64 billion from $2.33 billion in the prior year.


Net revenue for the year increased 7 percent to $17.91 billion from $16.74 billion last year, and was up 8 percent at constant currency.


The company said that it will propose a dividend of 0.96 euros per share, an increase of 20 percent compared to 0.80 euros in 2015.


Beginning January 1, 2017, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will focus its reporting on financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or IFRS in Euro currency.


For fiscal 2017, Fresenius Medical Care forecast revenue to grow by 8 percent to 10 percent at constant currency, based on 2016 revenue of 16.57 million euros. Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care is expected to grow by 7 percent to 9 percent at constant currency, based on 2016 net income of 1.14 billion euros.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
77,899 € 77,91 € -0,011 € -0,01% 22.02./08:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005785802 578580 85,69 € 67,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		77,899 € -0,01%  08:44
München 77,77 € +1,42%  08:03
Düsseldorf 77,20 € +0,32%  08:09
Hamburg 77,34 € +0,18%  08:09
Berlin 77,74 € +0,03%  08:01
Stuttgart 77,68 € +0,01%  08:30
Xetra 77,62 € 0,00%  21.02.17
Hannover 77,34 € -0,21%  08:10
Frankfurt 77,50 € -0,37%  08:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 81,93 $ -0,44%  21.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
25 Fresenius shorten 06.02.17
911 Was ist eigentlich mit Freseniu. 23.01.17
173 Risiken + Chancen der 30 DAX. 03.04.15
1 Fresenius Langfr. Trend Intakt 06.11.12
1 FMC generiert Kaufsignal 06.11.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...