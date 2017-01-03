French Workers Can Ignore E-Mail Off The Clock

Erweiterte Funktionen


03.01.17 19:12
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - France has passed a new employment law that allows workers the right to ignore work emails outside their working hours.


On January 1, the new employment law came in to effect that requires all French companies with more than 50 employees to begin drawing up policies with their workers about limiting work-related technology usage outside the office.


Commenting on the need for the law, Myriam El Khomri, the minister of labor, said "Employees are more and more connected during hours outside of the office. The boundary between professional and personal life has become tenuous."


According to reports, the over use of technology devices has been the reason behind burnout, sleeplessness, martial problems and depression among many employees.


Last year, Socialist MP Benoit Hamon told the BBC, "All the studies show there is far more work-related stress today than there used to be, and that the stress is constant ... Employees physically leave the office, but they do not leave their work. They remain attached by a kind of electronic leash - like a dog. The texts, the messages, the emails - they colonise the life of the individual to the point where he or she eventually breaks down."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



