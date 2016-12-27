Erweiterte Funktionen


French Unemployment Declines In November




27.12.16 07:38
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French unemployment decreased for the third consecutive month in November, the labor ministry reported Monday.


The number of people out of work dropped by 0.9 percent or 31,800 from prior month to 3.45 million in November. This was the longest streak of decline since 2008.


On a yearly basis, unemployment decreased by 3.4 percent in November.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:56 , dpa-AFX
Pound Advances Against Majors
08:52 , dpa-AFX
Finland Industrial Sentiment Improves In Decem [...]
08:50 , dpa-AFX
Finland Consumer Confidence Strongest Since [...]
08:19 , dpa-AFX
Yen Falls On Rising Risk Appetite, Weak Eco [...]
07:57 , dpa-AFX
Japan Small Business Confidence Improves In [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...