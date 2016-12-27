French Unemployment Declines In November

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French unemployment decreased for the third consecutive month in November, the labor ministry reported Monday.





The number of people out of work dropped by 0.9 percent or 31,800 from prior month to 3.45 million in November. This was the longest streak of decline since 2008.

On a yearly basis, unemployment decreased by 3.4 percent in November.

