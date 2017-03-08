Erweiterte Funktionen


French Trade Deficit Widens Sharply In January




08.03.17 09:47
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French trade deficit widened sharply in January as exports declined amid an increase in imports, the customs office said Wednesday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 7.94 billion in January from EUR 3.57 billion in December. The shortfall was forecast to rise to EUR 3.8 billion.


Largely driven by pharmaceutical products, imports grew 2.9 percent, faster than the 1 percent rise in December.


Meanwhile, exports declined 7.7 percent from prior month due to weak demand for airbus.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus!
813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus! 813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:58 , dpa-AFX
Hungary Inflation At 4-Year High
10:58 , dpa-AFX
Alltours setzt im Türkei-Geschäft auf Kurzfris [...]
10:55 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Slips Down In List Of Supposed "Best C [...]
10:52 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: China verzeichnet erstes Handels [...]
10:50 , dpa-AFX
Pound Falls Against Most Majors
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...