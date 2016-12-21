French Producer Prices Rise Further In November

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French producer prices in the domestic market increased for the third straight month in November, the statistical office Insee reported Wednesday.





Producer prices rose 0.8 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.9 percent climb in October, which was revised up from a 0.8 percent rise reported earlier.

Prices of mining and quarrying products, energy and water grew at a faster rate of 4.6 percent monthly in November, after a 1.8 percent increase in the prior month.

At the same time, the prices of refined petroleum products declined 5.4 percent. Food prices were virtually stable in December.

On an annual basis, producer prices edged down 0.2 percent at the end of the year.

The producer price index for all markets also dropped 0.2 percent annually in November, while it climbed 0.7 percent from the previous month.

Data also showed that import prices slid 0.8 percent in November from a year ago, while it remained flat on a monthly basis.

