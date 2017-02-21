Erweiterte Funktionen


French Private Sector Growth Strongest In 69 Months




21.02.17 09:34
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's private sector expanded at the sharpest pace in nearly six years in February, driven by roust growth in services activity, flash data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.


The flash composite output index climbed to a 69-month high of 56.2 in February from 54.1 in January. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.


The services activity index rose to 56.7 in February from 54.1 in the prior month. Moreover, this was highest reading in five-and-a-half years. In contrast, economists had expected the index to fall to 53.9.


At the same time, manufacturing growth remained unchanged in February. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index held steady at 53.8, while it was forecast to drop slightly to 53.5.


"Service providers remained the driver of overall growth, as evidenced by further sharp rises in new orders and employment, the sharpest in five-and-a-half years in each case," Alex Gill, Economist at IHS Markit said.


"The picture was also positive for manufacturers, albeit slightly less rosy. Rates of increase in client demand and staffing numbers eased from January as the sector continues to be weighed down by marked cost pressures."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:38 , dpa-AFX
Asian Shares Mixed Amid Lack Of US Cues
09:34 , dpa-AFX
French Private Sector Growth Strongest In 69 [...]
09:28 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco plc
09:24 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - e2V Technologies plc
09:24 , dpa-AFX
France's Inflation Accelerates Less Than Initial [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...