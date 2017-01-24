Erweiterte Funktionen


French Private Sector Growth At 67-Month High




24.01.17 09:58
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's private sector expanded at the quickest pace in over five-and-a-half years in January, driven by robust growth in services activity, flash data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.


The composite output index climbed to a 67-month high of 53.8 in January from 53.1 in December. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.


The services activity index rose to 53.9 in January from 52.9 in December. This was the highest reading in 19 months. Economists had expected the index to increase to 53.1.


However, manufacturing growth eased slightly at the start of the year. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 53.4 from 53.5 in December. The score also matched consensus estimate.


New business received by private sector companies in France grew for the seventh month running in January. The rate of job creation was the sharpest in over five years.


On the price front, higher cost burdens were seen in both services and manufacturing sectors. Selling prices fell for the fifty-seventh consecutive month in January.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:15 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Overview: Analyst recommendations [...]
11:15 , dpa-AFX
Eurozone Private Sector Growth Robust In Jan [...]
11:14 , dpa-AFX
UK Govt Loses 'Brexit' Appeal; SC Rules Par [...]
11:13 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Londo [...]
11:07 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Bramm [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...