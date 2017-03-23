French Manufacturing Sentiment Deteriorates In March

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French manufacturing sentiment deteriorated in March after reaching its highest level in more than five years in February, monthly survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.





The manufacturing confidence index fell to 104 in March, while it was forecast to remain unchanged at 107. Nonetheless, the indicator stood above its long-term average of 100.

"The turning-point indicator is in the zone indicating an unfavorable economic outlook," the agency said.

According to the business managers, past activity as well as personal production expectations weakened in March. The indicator for past activity came in at 2, down from 8 in February.

Likewise, the index for personal production expectations slid to 12 from 19. In February, the index had reached its highest level since January 2008.

General production expectations also weakened in March. The corresponding index decreased to 3 from 5 a month ago.

The global order books balance fell to -10 from -8 and the export order books balance dropped to -5 from -3.

The overall business confidence index also came in at 104 in March compared to 105 in February.

