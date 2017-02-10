Erweiterte Funktionen


French Industrial Output Declines More Than Forecast




10.02.17 09:22
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production declined more than expected in December after recovering a month ago, the statistical office Insee reported Friday.


Industrial production dropped 0.9 percent month-on-month, in contrast to November's 2.4 percent increase. This was the biggest fall in three months and larger than the expected drop of 0.7 percent.


Similarly, manufacturing output slid 0.8 percent versus the 2.4 percent growth registered in November. Manufacturing was also expected to drop by 0.7 percent.


Most of the components of production registered contraction. Production of refined petroleum and transport equipment decreased 4.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.


Likewise, construction output dropped 0.9 percent after rising 0.3 percent a month ago.


In the fourth quarter, output grew in the manufacturing industry by 0.8 percent sequentially, and overall industrial output climbed 1.1 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer!
Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer! Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:15 , dpa-AFX
Lithuania Jobless Rate Rises Slightly In Q4
11:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: MorphoSys to Present at Upcom [...]
11:15 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Overview: Analyst recommendations [...]
11:13 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Booker Group Plc
11:13 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Continuity at the helm of the co [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...