French Dental Student Iris Mittenaere Crowned Miss Universe

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Iris Mittenaere, a dental science student from France, has been crowned Miss Universe 2016.

Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier was named first runner-up, and Andrea Tovar from Colombia emerged as second runner-up.





There were 86 contestants in the final round held in Manila.

Born in Lille in the Nord Pas de Calais region in northern France, Iris is in her fifth year of pursuing a degree in Dental Surgery.

As Miss Universe, she wants to continue her awareness campaign for dental and oral care, taking her campaign all around the world. She also hopes to advocate for access to education and children's rights.

