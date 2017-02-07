French Current Account Deficit Narrows In December

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French current account gap narrowed further at the end of the year, data from the Bank of France showed Tuesday.





The current account deficit fell to EUR 1.1 billion in December from EUR 2.8 billion in the previous month.

The goods trade deficit narrowed to EUR 0.9 billion in December from EUR 2.6 billion in November. Meanwhile, services trade balance turned to a surplus of EUR 0.1 billion from a balanced figure in the prior month.

The balance of primary income and secondary income varied marginally in December.

The capital account surplus remained unchanged at 0.1 billion in December. However, the financial account surplus grew from EUR 11.2 billion to EUR 20.6 billion.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM