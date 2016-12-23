Erweiterte Funktionen


French Consumer Spending Rises For Second Month




23.12.16 09:26
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer spending grew for the second straight month in November, and at a faster-than-expected pace, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.


Consumer spending rose 0.4 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.8 percent climb in October. Economists had expected only a 0.1 percent increase for the month.


Energy consumption grew at a weaker pace of 1.4 percent monthly in November after a 3.6 percent gain in the preceding month. Expenditure on engineered goods registered a moderate rise by 0.3 percent.


At the same time, consumption of food products was virtually stable as in the previous two months.


On a yearly basis, consumer spending climbed 3.3 percent in November, exceeding economists' forecast for an increase of 2.4 percent.


