French Consumer Sentiment Remains Stable In March




29.03.17 09:42
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer sentiment remained unchanged in March, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.


The consumer confidence index came in at 100 in March, the same as in February and in line with expectations.


Households' opinion on the past standard of living in France improved marginally in March. The corresponding index rose to -21 from -22.


Meanwhile, the index for households' opinion on their future financial situation dropped to -8 from -6.


While households' opinion on current saving capacity rose by 1 point, their expectations for future saving weakened by 1 point.


Households' fears concerning unemployment were virtually stable. The index rose one point to 21 in March.


Households were more numerous than in February to expect prices to increase during the next twelve months in March.


Households' opinion on the past standard of living in France gained 1 point. On the other hand, the indicator for future standard of living decreased 1 point in March.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



