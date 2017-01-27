French Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2007

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer confidence improved to the highest level since late 2007, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.





The consumer sentiment index rose to 100 in January, in line with expectations, from 99 in December. The indicator reached the threshold 100 for the first time since November 2007.

Household's opinion on their past financial situation remained unchanged, while assessment of future situation improved from December.

The indicator for future situation rose to -5 in January, the highest since September 2007 and the score for past financial situation came in at -22.

While households' sentiment on current saving capacity remained stable, their expectations improved slightly in January.

Assessment of saving intentions for the next year strengthened notably, with the index rising to -2. On the other hand, households opinion on major purchase intentions deteriorated in January. The corresponding index fell 1 point to -5.

The indicator for past standard of living climbed to -48 from -52 and that for future living standard slid 1 point to -25 in January. At the same time, households' fears concerning unemployment has lessened again in January.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM